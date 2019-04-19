The Garretts are raising money by selling eggs. (THE NEWS/files)

A Maple Ridge family’s quest to help youth by the dozen

The Garretts are selling eggs with profits going to Foundry Ridge Meadows

A Maple Ridge family is selling eggs to help youth in the community.

Jordy Garrett and his wife Jody got the idea from a neighbour, who’s selling eggs with profits going to B.C. Children’s Hospital.

The Garretts liked the idea and decided to raise money for Foundry after attending the For the Love of Youth gala in February.

The couple bought 24 chickens. They produce about two dozen eggs a day.

“We just wanted to do something ourselves to give that support to youth in our local community,” said Jordy.

Foundry Ridge Meadows is a one-stop-shop where young people between the ages of 12 and 24 can access services for mental health, primary care, substance use, peer support or employment support.

For the Love of Youth was chaired by Dr. Ursula Luitingh, a Maple Ridge doctor. She was one of the first clinic doctors to work for the centre since its inception, known then as the Youth Wellness Centre.

The centre first operated out of the Greg Moore Youth Centre one day a week and has since expanded to five and is now located in the old East Care Clinic beside the Frogstone Grill.

It offers counselling services with options for sexual health. There is a GP available, a psychiatrist and a coordinator helps clients navigate into whatever programs they need to access. A new psychiatrist has just been hired at the clinic.

Renovations will be starting soon. Since September of last year, the centre has seen close to 300 youth.

For the Garretts, profits from egg sales cover chicken feed and bare necessities for keeping the birds, but the rest goes toFoundry.

The Garretts are selling the eggs for $5 a dozen and are hoping to raise $2,000 to $3,000 by the end of the year.

They have already raised about $600.

“I think just the word of mouth within our own community will sell all of our eggs,” said Jordy Garrett.


