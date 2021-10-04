A national drive-thru campaign helps locals declutter their closet and aid diabetes research Oct. 16

A drive-thru clothing donation event is coming to Pitt Meadows later this month that will help people living with diabetes.

As Canada reopens and in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin, Diabetes Canada is raising funds and awareness by offering more than 100 safe and easy curbside clothing donation drive-thrus across Canada, including one in Pitt Meadows on Oct. 16.

Even though Insulin was discovered 100 years ago, it is not a cure and one in three Canadians still has diabetes or prediabetes, explained Sean Shannon, president and CEO of National Diabetes Trust, the social enterprise for Diabetes Canada.

“Through our clothing donation program, Diabetes Canada is able to support diabetes research and gives children with type 1 diabetes the opportunity to attend summer camps designed with their needs in mind. Thanks to our generous donors and volunteers we also divert 100 million pounds of clothing and small household items from landfill annually,” he said.

Diabetes Canada is encouraging Pitt Meadows residents to declutter at home and donate their gently used clothing to support the charity’s critical work.

They hope to see hundreds turn out to the touchless curbside drive-thru drop off location set up outside the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre, at 12027 Harris Rd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Donors can remain in their vehicles, while masked staff collect bagged or boxed clothing safely from car trunks.

For those who cannot make it out to the community clothing donation drive-thru, they can donate used clothing at one of the charity’s donation bins. To learn more, visit declutter.diabetes.ca.

All net proceeds from the clothing donations will go to the charitable work of Diabetes Canada and support it provides to 11 million Canadians with diabetes and prediabetes.

