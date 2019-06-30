A pathway to resource services

Have you ever been faced with a situation and wondered if there was a service available that could help, but weren’t sure where to start looking?

Ever watched a family member struggle with a physical, social or mental health challenge and wondered how to connect them with the help they need?

The Pathways Community Services website is the local solution to this challenge. The Pathways website lists a wide variety of free (or low cost) services all in one place. From parenting classes to LGBTQ support groups, from family counselling to drop-in wellness clinics for seniors, you can find all the details via Pathways.

The website is designed to connect users based on symptoms or issues. So type in “loneliness” or “anxiety” to get a list of relevant services – no need to know the name of a specific program or service provider.

Searching for “loneliness” provides information on a range of programs that may help – home-based services provided by Fraser Health, a widows support group, the contact information for the local seniors activity centres.

In addition to the search option, you can browse services by categories, such as seniors, youth or first nations. There are categories you might not expect, such as “financial” and “food.” Search results can be filtered based on your preferred way to access the service – whether you are looking for a service provided in-home, are looking to connect with a support group or would prefer to receive the service over the phone.

So if you’re a youth looking for support for anxiety who would prefer to receive services via text message, you can quickly connect.

If you’re a new Canadian looking to practice your English skills in a conversation group, Pathways can show you the options in just a few clicks.

Listings provide information on the service available, schedule and location and contact information for the service provider. The site also provides links to documents, videos and websites related to your search. These resources are reviewed before they are added to the Pathways site and are a reliable source of information.

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows-Katzie Community Network is excited to provide this resource to the community in partnership with the City of Maple Ridge, the General Practice Services Committee and the Ridge Meadows Division of Family Practice.

• Visit: https://pathwaysbc.ca/ridge-meadows.

Sunny Schiller is coordinator for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows-Katzie Community Network.