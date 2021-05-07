A special room at Pitt Meadows Museum dedicated to Code

Annette Code passed away in 2017. (Special to The News)

Everybody in Pitt Meadows knew of Annette Code.

The mother and grandmother was a long time resident of the city and was a SD42 school board trustee, a Pitt Meadows Day volunteer, and involved in almost every aspect of the city’s museum and on the museum society board both as a member and as president.

When Code passed away in 2017, generous donations were made in her name to the Pitt Meadows Museum – donations that were used to renovate a special room dedicated to the long-time volunteer.

Annette was with the museum for at least 30 years, said curator Leslie Norman. And she was always ready to help out at events like Pitt Meadows Day and at summer Heritage Thursdays for Children.

During her role as president of the society, she oversaw the museum’s move to the General Store site and the acquisition of the Hoffmann and Son site.

She even interviewed Norman for the job she now holds.

Norman said the new room reflects the passion Code had for her community.

What was once a dark, cold space, is now bright, filled with displays about children and photographs of past Pitt Meadow Days.

The room features an area dedicated to Miss Pitt Meadows Day, including the first crown ever worn, in addition to the early capes worn by the head of the royal party.

Beside this display is an old Karn organ donated to the museum in 1998 by the Struther’s family, who occupied the building and ran the store and post office from 1921 to the early 1950’s.

The room also has a new doll’s case including a Barbara Ann Scott doll, a four-time Canadian Champion, two-time World Champion and 1948 Olympic Gold Medallist in figure skating. The museum’s large collection of children’s annuals will also be found in this area.

Norman added when the building moves to its new site, likely in 2022 or 23, they are planning to restore the ceilings, add some period blinds, and rebuild the fireplace with a proper electric insert.

Over the door to the room is a little plaque that says “Annette Code’s Room”.

“It was just a nice way to honour her for all those years of work,” said Norman.

Renovations started mid-2018 and, Norman admitted, it was finished this past Christmas, but they didn’t want to advertise it in case too many people turned up at the museum to see it.

Norman is hoping when the COVID-19 pandemic is over they can create an area with hands-on games, toys, and music and that the public will be able to “enjoy the warmth of this very special room”.

Pitt Meadows

