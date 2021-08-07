A street piano takes its place, once again, on the Maple Ridge bandstand

Piano On The Street has returned to Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

For those who enjoy tickling the ivories, they can now play 24-7 for free at the Memorial Peace Park bandstand.

Painted white with colourful decals of musical notes and flowers, the piano can be found in a corner of the bandstand, waiting for anyone to lift the lid and perform.

This is the fifth year for the Piano On the Street Program, an initiative of Pacey’s Pianos in Vancouver.

“When people purchase a piano, they often want to return their old piano,” explained Ineke Boekhorst, executive director of the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association. Pacey’s, she said, updates and restores the pianos and they put them out on the street in various locations in Vancouver and throughout the Lower Mainland over the summer.

Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was put on hold.

“But we have our piano back,” noted Boekhorst, adding that they usually have the piano painted by the Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living, but with Fraser Health and the city just giving them permission for the instrument on the bandstand, it was a little too late. So they painted it themselves and put some decorations on it.

READ MORE: Piano on Maple Ridge bandstand

The BIA will be awarding three $50 gift certificates for downtown businesses to people who do a little video on the piano and share it with them.

One will be handed out in the seniors category, for those aged 55 and above, another in the children’s category for those up to the age of 10, and then one more in the different generations category.

READ MORE: Piano man

To enter simply record a video performing on the piano, then post it to social media using the hashtag #mrpiano2021 or tag @shopmapleridge, or email the submission to inquiries@downtownmapleridge.ca.

The piano will be at the bandstand until mid-September, or depending on the weather, since the piano can’t be subject to rain.

“We are hoping people take care of the piano and we can all enjoy it,” said Boekhorst.

maple ridge