Abbotsford Tulip Festival holds contest to enjoy field of flowers all alone

Winner and household members can have field to themselves for 3 hours

The Bloom Abbotsford Tulip Festival is cancelled this year, but a contest is being held to offer the winner and their household members a chance to enjoy the tulips all to themselves. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Although this year’s Bloom Abbotsford Tulip Festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19, a contest is being held to give one winner – and members of their household – a chance to enjoy the tulips all by themselves.

The social media contest has been launched on Bloom’s Instagram page, and the winner will be chosen on Friday, April 24.

The prize package includes up to three hours alone to enjoy Bloom’s millions of rainbow-coloured tulips at any time of the winner’s choice up to May 1.

The winner will also have the chance to fill their own bucket with as many tulips as they can pick during their visit.

“We wanted to find a safe way to allow at least a few people from the same household onto the site to enjoy the tulips while still adhering to provincial COVID-19 guidelines,” said Alexis Szarek, founder of Bloom.

RELATED: Fraser Valley’s tulips fields off limits to visitors due to COVID-19

To enter, “like” the contest post on Bloom’s Instagram page and follow @abbotsfordtulipfestival, plus tag one friend. Both receive entries.

The winner will be contacted by direct message. The winner can only attend the festival along with members within their own household.

Now in its fifth year, the annual festival has become one of the region’s most popular springtime events, attracting thousands of locals and international tulip lovers to the site on North Parallel Road.

The tulips had already been planted before the pandemic and now, through early May, acres of fields are in full bloom and can be seen along Highway 1 near the Sumas exit in Abbotsford. The event remains closed to the public until the 2021 season.

Visit abbotsfordfestival.ca for more information.

RELATED: Creator of Abbotsford Tulip Festival receives UFV honour