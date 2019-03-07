Abigail Nasr, a Grade 6 student at Eric Langton elementary, learns about archery during the Ignite program at Westview secondary on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Aboriginal students Ignite at Westview

Connecting with culture and community in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows.

Grade 6 Aboriginal students from across the school district gathered at Westview secondary on Thursday for the biannual Ignite program.

About 100 students from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows attended the two-day event, which runs in the fall and spring.

Students were assigned to one of eight clans named after an animal. Then there was an opening circle before the students started their rotations in a variety of activities that connects them to their culture.

This year students took part in weaving, lacrosse, Metis dot art, wood burning, drumming, archery, medicine pouch making and beading.

“We’ve got some goals that we work on to really try and connect kids more with their culture and their community,” said Jonathan Wheatley, with the School District NO. 42 Aboriginal Education department.

He says the camp, among other school district initiatives, have proven successful when it comes to Aboriginal graduation rates.

“Of all the districts in the province, we have the highest six-year grad rates of any school district where there is a cohort of 100 students or more,” said Wheatley.

He said 85 per cent of Aboriginal students in the district graduate within six years.

“That’s 16 per cent above the provincial average. It’s not a little amount, it’s a big thing.”

 

Pepper Herr, a Grade 6 student at The Environmental School learns about weaving during the Ignite program at Westview secondary on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Students learn about Metis dot art during the Ignite program at Westview secondary on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Students make medicine pouches during the Ignite program at Westview secondary on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Aboriginal students Ignite at Westview

Connecting with culture and community in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows.

