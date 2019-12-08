Adopt a family this Christmas in Maple Ridge

If you are thinking about helping a family in need this Christmas why not consider sponsoring a hamper with the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries.

Last year the organization helped 71 families and seniors in need have a Merry Christmas through their Adopt-a-Family program that provides food and gift hampers to help out those struggling at this time of year.

“A lot of the families that we help are single moms, or both parents are working but at the end of the day, after they’ve paid rent and bills there is nothing left for Christmas,” said organizer Bee Schroeder.

She said that they generally help families who are not being helped by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society, whose final registration deadline is Dec. 6.

These are families and seniors that they are already working with that they know are in need and also those they find by word of mouth through outreach providers who let them know about people in need.

Sponsors can help out in three ways.

One way is through direct contact where they are matched with a family of the size they are looking to sponsor. They will receive the family’s wish list from Schroeder, then they will do the shopping and hand deliver the hamper directly to the family.

The second way is where the donor and family remain anonymous. So the donor will receive the wish list, do the shopping and deliver it back to Schroeder at the Salvation Army and let them deliver the hamper.

And finally, for those who would like to donate but don’t have the time to shop, they can drop off gift cards or cash to be put into the hampers.

This year executive director Mark Stewart expects to help around 100 families or seniors in need.

Schroeder sees the need going up every year, especially with seniors.

“Everyone deserves Christmas,” said Schroeder.

To donate call 604-463-8296, ext. 112.

