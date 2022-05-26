There’s a $50 gift card to Paliotti’s restaurant up for grabs to the winner of this Wildlife in Our Backyard contest.

Aim, snap, shoot, and share pictures of wildlife to win

News’ readers invited to send in nature photos – they’ll be entered into draw for $50 to local eatery

The News is once again inviting its readers to share their best ‘Wildlife in Our Backyard’ pictures.

By sharing your photographs, you are automatically entered to win a $50 gift card to the local eatery, Paliotti’s.

Email your picture/s to contests@mapleridgenews.com, and include the photographer’s name, a phone number you can be reached at, plus details about where the picture was taken (must be in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows), and why you chose to photograph that subject.

All entries must be received before midnight on Monday, June 13.

Most pictures will be shared online. Some will be published in print. The contest is limited to Lower Mainland residents.

One example is this photograph taken last weekend of a pair of nesting osprey at Addington marsh sent in by Pitt Meadows’ own Beth LeDrew.

The contest winner will be announced later in June.

In advance, thanks for sharing.

We can’t wait to see what you’ve captured.

Beth LeDrew of Pitt Meadows took a stroll out to the Addington marshlands last weekend, and spotted these two osprey. Do you have a local wildlife shot you’d be willing to share. Send it in today, and you could win. (Special to The News)
