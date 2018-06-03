Air cadets celebrate 64th annual ceremonial review in Maple Ridge

There were drill, band and first aid demonstrations at 583 Coronation Squadron Air Cadets ceremonial review

The 583 Coronation Squadron Air Cadets held their annual review last Saturday.

The event celebrates what the cadets have learned over the past training year and gives them an opportunity to display their skills to their families and friends.

Reviewing officer was LCol David Vernon, Commanding Officer of The Royal Westminster Regiment.

The Air Cadet program operates in partnership between the Department of National Defense and the Air Cadet League of Canada. There are 58 squadrons across the province.

The 583 Coronation Squadron held their first parade on Nov. 26, 1953 and their official charter is dated Jan. 6, 1954. There were 30 boys in the first parade and the first boy to sign up for the squadron was Bob Edmundsen of Maple Ridge. The first Commanding Officer was Frank Wright.

Current Commanding Officer Captain Ken Wilcox congratulated the cadets on a successful year and outlined their successes in his official address from the effective speaking team that took fourth place in provincials to the band that also placed fourth and the drum major that placed second.

For more information about the Air Cadet Squadron go to 583aircadets.ca.

The 583 Air Cadets 64 Annual Ceremonial Review. (Contributed)