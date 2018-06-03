The 583 Air Cadets 64 Annual Ceremonial Review. (Contributed)

Air cadets celebrate 64th annual ceremonial review in Maple Ridge

There were drill, band and first aid demonstrations at 583 Coronation Squadron Air Cadets ceremonial review

The 583 Coronation Squadron Air Cadets held their annual review last Saturday.

The event celebrates what the cadets have learned over the past training year and gives them an opportunity to display their skills to their families and friends.

Reviewing officer was LCol David Vernon, Commanding Officer of The Royal Westminster Regiment.

The Air Cadet program operates in partnership between the Department of National Defense and the Air Cadet League of Canada. There are 58 squadrons across the province.

The 583 Coronation Squadron held their first parade on Nov. 26, 1953 and their official charter is dated Jan. 6, 1954. There were 30 boys in the first parade and the first boy to sign up for the squadron was Bob Edmundsen of Maple Ridge. The first Commanding Officer was Frank Wright.

Current Commanding Officer Captain Ken Wilcox congratulated the cadets on a successful year and outlined their successes in his official address from the effective speaking team that took fourth place in provincials to the band that also placed fourth and the drum major that placed second.

For more information about the Air Cadet Squadron go to 583aircadets.ca.

 

The 583 Air Cadets 64 Annual Ceremonial Review. (Contributed)

The 583 Air Cadets 64 Annual Ceremonial Review. (Contributed)

Previous story
Untrending: Losing our ability to ‘moodle’

Just Posted

Air cadets celebrate 64th annual ceremonial review in Maple Ridge

There were drill, band and first aid demonstrations at 583 Coronation Squadron Air Cadets ceremonial review

Untrending: Losing our ability to ‘moodle’

What is our time worth?

Gardening: Growing in a new direction

Ken and Elke Knechtel have been professionally gardening for almost 40 years.

Celebrating Pitt Meadows Day

Salmon barbecue, family dance and fireworks still to come

Maple Ridge gets Canada-wide award for website portal

Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators recognizes city

B.C. rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after installation

Shop owner says colours still beautiful

Alcohol suspected in Delta crash that killed 19-year-old woman

Two young women had been stopped along Highway 17A when their vehicle was struck by another

B.C. 911 call-taker gets rare glimpse of what happened after call

Call-taker coached Port Alberni woman in lifesaving CPR on her husband

When parents kill: A look at B.C. cases and the minds behind them

Big read: A look at filicide cases on Vancouver Island and why they happen

Industry players wary of tariff war, despite potential benefits

‘There’s a silver lining, but it is far outweighed by the risk’

Indigenous mom speaks out after son’s braid cut at Calgary school

Shantel Tallow hopes for a teaching moment after incident with 11-year-old son

Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts

British Columbians include Adam Loewen, Brett Lawrie, James Paxton, and Jeff Francis

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

Defiant medical marijuana supplier says B.C. city ‘afraid of me’

Owner of non-profit issues challenge to Nelson officials

Most Read