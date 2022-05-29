Air cadets honoured at 68th annual Ceremonial Review in Maple Ridge

Sergeant Dave Miyashita, a member of the RCMP since 1993, was the Reviewing Officer this year. (Special to The News)

The 583 Coronation Squadron of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets were able to gather together in-person to celebrate their achievements this weekend.

About 50 cadets were on parade on Saturday marking the 68th annual Ceremonial Review at Maple Ridge Alliance Church – the first one since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commanding Officer Major Lee Taylor said there was 12 awards handed out during the ceremony.

The two main ones were the Legion Medal of Excellence and also the Squadron Sword, that is presented every year to the highest ranking cadet.

This year Warrant Officer 2nd Class, WO2, Ethan Lui, received the Legion Medal of Excellence.

Warrant Officer 1st Class, WO1, William Jack, received the Squadron Sword. He has been in the program for the past seven years and will be aging out of the program in June. Jack completed the Advanced Aviation Technology – Aircraft Maintenance Course at Canadore College in 2019 and was presented with the ANAVETS medal for distinction on that course. He is also a recipient of the Lord Strathcona medal.

In an address in the official program for the event Taylor noted how much the squadron has grown over the years, signing up 25 new recruits this year, and three new recruits in the last two weeks. He thanked staff that are leaving the squadron at the end of the year and welcomed Captain Tom Middelveen who is joining the squadron from the Primary Reserve and will be taking on the role of administration officer.

“As we finish off this year I am thankful that we were able to offer our Effective Speaking training, First Aid, Band, Flag Party, Mandatory Thursday training and our Range and dry Biathlon programs, it wasn’t always perfect or easy to do,” said Taylor.

“I would also like to say a special thank you to WO1 Jack as this is his last Annual Ceremonial Review as a cadet as he is set to age out in June. W01 Jack has been an invaluable leader and mentor to the cadets of 583 Coronation Squadron, his list of awards and accomplishments are too numerous to list but his selfless dedication, hard work and positive example over the last 7 years have made a lasting impact on the squadron,” he added.

Sergeant Dave Miyashita, a member of the RCMP since 1993, was the Reviewing Officer this year. He joined the 583 Coronation Squadron when his son, Simon, decided to be an Air Cadet. He soon became involved as an Executive member on the Squadron Sponsoring Committee and completed his term as the Chair of the Sponsoring committee in September 2021.

The Saturday ceremony began at 12:30 p.m. with a parade, followed by the arrival of the Reviewing Officer and then a general salute. The national anthem was then played before the inspection of the cadets. Following that there was a march past.

Cadets participated in demonstrations of their skills before being presented with awards.

Miyashita then addressed the cadets followed by Air Cadet League Inspector Mrs. Nancy Chapman, and then Taylor’s address.

God Save the Queen was played before the end of the ceremony.

Static displays were also set up for guests to view.

Sponsoring Committee chair Jessica Christensen also addressed the cadets in the program acknowledging how difficult the past two years have been.

“You have missed out on so many fun activities and learning opportunities – and yet you have still managed to give it your all,” said Christensen.

“You are all now tasked with passing along our traditions – as well as creating new ones,” she said, adding that the committee is proud of each and every one of them.

583 Coronation Squadron’s Official Charter is dated Jan. 6, 1954 and the first parade was held on the 26th November 1953 – Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation year.

The first Commanding Officer of the Squadron was Frank Wright and only around three boys attended the first parade. The first boy signed up was Bob Edmundsen of Maple Ridge. Within a very short time the strength of the Squadron rose to well over eight.

The Air Cadet Program is open to all youth ages 12 to 18 that are Canadian citizens or are authorized to reside in Canada. The aim of the Cadet program is to develop skills that will help youth transition into adulthood, from good citizenship, leadership, and a focus on physical fitness.

Air Cadets focus on aviation related activities including flying, gliding and studies in aerospace. Air Cadets can also work towards getting their glider or private pilots license basically for free and cadets also participate in other activities like effective speaking, first aid, survival training, band, drill, marksmanship and biathlon.

They can also gain credits for high school in Grades 10, 11 and 12.

The local program runs from September to June and cadets then have the ability to go to summer camps at Cadet Training Centres across Canada.

583 Coronation Squadron Headquarters is currently located in the Commercial Building at the Albion Fairgrounds located at 23448 Jim Robson Way.

The cadets gather on Thursday evenings from 6:15- 9:30 p.m. for regular training, in addition to several other evenings for optional training.

For more information call 604-463-9388.

