(Contributed) The Fraser Blues are experienced pilots in vintage U.S. Air Force planes.

Airport Day runs alongside Pitt Meadows Day

Growing event will feature an expanded air show

Pitt Meadows Day will also feature Pitt Meadows Airport Day, with a growing air show.

Pitt Meadows airport manager Guy Miller said staff have a good air show put together – “a modest one that fits the size of our community.”

The expanding event had 4,000 visitors last year and Miller is expecting up to 6,000 this year.

One of the air show headliners will be the Fraser Blues, flying in formation with their vintage L17 Navion aircraft. Part of that four-member team is the manager Miller and his father and former interim airport GM George Miller.

There will be another father/son team in John and Richard Mrazek flying three different aircraft – a Harvard “Pussycat,” Yak 18T “Tweedy Bird” and an L29 Jet Delfin). They’ll be putting on an aerobatic show they say has “lots of noise, smoke and skill.”

The YPK organizers were able to book Anna Serbinenko in her Super Decathlon, which she pushes high in the sky in what she calls a “Sky Dance,” and “The Gravel Cowboys” and their bush planes.

The Langley Museum of Flight and the RCAF will also be part of the show with some unique and powerful aircraft, including the museum’s Sopwith and rescue demonstrations and fly-bys involving Cormorant rescue helicopters and Buffalo rescue planes.

Ken Hildebrandt, who is part of the Abbotsford International Airshow announcing team, will call the action.

Guy Miller said the air show is representative of B.C. aviation, and local aviators.

Miller recently told council that airport day has a budget of approximately $70,000, and it was mostly covered by 68 local sponsors.

There will be artisan vendor booths, sponsor booths, a kids zone, a food truck area, and a beer garden with live band.

The event will open to the public at noon, the air show will run from 1-4 p.m. Airport Day will end at 5 p.m.

Onni has volunteered a nearby parking lot at Golden Ears Business Park, off Baynes Road. The main gate will be off Baynes Road. Shuttles will transport people between the airport and Harris Road Park throughout Airport Day.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pitt Meadows Day parade a big community water fight

Just Posted

Airport Day runs alongside Pitt Meadows Day

Growing event will feature an expanded air show

Pitt Meadows Day parade a big community water fight

And lots of cool entries to see

UPDATE: Man falls from third-storey balcony in Maple Ridge

Air ambulance landed near SRT.

UPDATE: ‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe work at Pitt Meadows berry farm

Aquilini Group issues response to temporary workers.

Art Party by Art Church at the fairgrounds in Maple Ridge

Event takes place June 1

VIDEO: Alex Trebek says his response to cancer treatment is ‘kind of mind-boggling’

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

Woman, 85, breaks hip fending off three men trying to steal purse: Vancouver police

The woman was first elbowed by a man, causing her to fall, before two other men also tried to steal her purse

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver

Douglas-fir beetle infestation is a provincial crisis: B.C. expert

Gerald Cordeiro says a local infestation near Nelson is only the start

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

Baby was in car that was shot at during Vancouver rush hour

Police are investigating the attempted murder on Monday at Marine Way at Boundary

Most Read