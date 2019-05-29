Airport Day runs alongside Pitt Meadows Day

(Contributed) The Fraser Blues are experienced pilots in vintage U.S. Air Force planes.

Pitt Meadows Day will also feature Pitt Meadows Airport Day, with a growing air show.

Pitt Meadows airport manager Guy Miller said staff have a good air show put together – “a modest one that fits the size of our community.”

The expanding event had 4,000 visitors last year and Miller is expecting up to 6,000 this year.

One of the air show headliners will be the Fraser Blues, flying in formation with their vintage L17 Navion aircraft. Part of that four-member team is the manager Miller and his father and former interim airport GM George Miller.

There will be another father/son team in John and Richard Mrazek flying three different aircraft – a Harvard “Pussycat,” Yak 18T “Tweedy Bird” and an L29 Jet Delfin). They’ll be putting on an aerobatic show they say has “lots of noise, smoke and skill.”

The YPK organizers were able to book Anna Serbinenko in her Super Decathlon, which she pushes high in the sky in what she calls a “Sky Dance,” and “The Gravel Cowboys” and their bush planes.

The Langley Museum of Flight and the RCAF will also be part of the show with some unique and powerful aircraft, including the museum’s Sopwith and rescue demonstrations and fly-bys involving Cormorant rescue helicopters and Buffalo rescue planes.

Ken Hildebrandt, who is part of the Abbotsford International Airshow announcing team, will call the action.

Guy Miller said the air show is representative of B.C. aviation, and local aviators.

Miller recently told council that airport day has a budget of approximately $70,000, and it was mostly covered by 68 local sponsors.

There will be artisan vendor booths, sponsor booths, a kids zone, a food truck area, and a beer garden with live band.

The event will open to the public at noon, the air show will run from 1-4 p.m. Airport Day will end at 5 p.m.

Onni has volunteered a nearby parking lot at Golden Ears Business Park, off Baynes Road. The main gate will be off Baynes Road. Shuttles will transport people between the airport and Harris Road Park throughout Airport Day.



