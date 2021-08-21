Albion to get a block party this year

The Albion neighbourhood is getting back their block party this year, after a year’s hiatus.

Albion resident Tara Adamyk, who is organizing the event, expressed how great it is to have the event back this year.

“It feels exciting to have a community event again. We had a block party in 2019, and it turned out awesome. After it was over we were already talking about the one we would have in 2020, but of course that couldn’t happen with the PHO. Once we were given the go-ahead to have a block party this year, we immediately got into planning mode,” said Adamyk.

The block party, which sees residents of the neighbourhood gather for food, live events and company, is anticipating over 300 people this year at its event on Aug. 29.

Several residents have volunteered, donated, offered prizes and money for the party. There will also be a local band called “Scary Lizards” playing at the event. Several local businesses have also contributed to the event.

This year, the block party has received a $250 funding from the Vancouver Foundation and the Neighbourhood Small Grants Committee.

ALSO READ: Maple Ridge offering grants to groups that ‘ease impact of social distancing’

“The goal of the committee is to help bring communities together. And they are certainly doing that by financially contributing to our event,” Adamyk said.

Adamyk, who has been an Albion resident for the past 15 years, was the organizer for the 2019 block party, but this year she is feeling more responsibility.

“I’m feeling more cautious this time around as I have to keep in mind that we are still living within a pandemic, and the decisions we make can have consequences if we don’t make the right choices. Obviously everyone attends the party at their own discretion; however, I still feel responsible for making the safest decisions possible,” she said.

The event is 100 per cent outdoors so everyone attending will have unlimited space to move around and keep a distance. Masks will be encouraged but not enforced. The organizers will have tons of hand sanitizers on hand.

Most of the food will be supplied by local eateries and will be distributed by a handful of people so that it doesn’t exchange many hands. There will also be some neighbours bringing food to share, but they’ve been asked to individually wrap food so that people can just grab their own item rather than many people taking from a bowl or platter.

“The biggest thing that I’ve been emphasizing and will continue to remind people is to STAY HOME if you are feeling sick. I know it’s sad to miss this event but God willing- we will have one next year and annually for years to come that they can attend,” she said.

This event is for Albion residents only and details can be found on: https://fb.me/e/He4LrWj5

”Human beings are meant to be in relationship with one another. Albion is a condensed community where we all live really close together. However, the pandemic caused us to be quite isolated. I remember at the very beginning of the pandemic, neighbours walking by me with their dogs and not even making eye contact with me. People were so afraid. So I’m really excited about this event because I’m hoping it will bring neighbours together again, and cultivate a sense of community,” said Adamyk.

ALSO READ: Maple Ridge beach could close again before the end of summer