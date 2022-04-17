Alice’s Tea Party event at Haney House Museum

The Haney House Museum is inviting the public to celebrate Mother’s Day with family fun to an Alice in Wonderland theme.

Alice’s Tea Party will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 8, Mother’s Day.

The public is invited to play croquet and do a bean bag toss. They can take a tour through Haney House, with a challenge to spot all of the Cheshire Cats. Make a Mad Hatter top hat, then sit on the veranda and enjoy ice team from T’s – Once Upon a Tea Leaf, and other treats.

There will also be a photographer to take a family portrait as a keepsake.

The cost is $20 per family of two adults and up to four children.

For more information see mapleridgemuseum.org

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge secondary is swinging into spring