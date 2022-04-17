The Haney House Museum. (Contributed)

The Haney House Museum. (Contributed)

Alice’s Tea Party event at Haney House Museum

Museum hosts family fun on Mother’s Day

The Haney House Museum is inviting the public to celebrate Mother’s Day with family fun to an Alice in Wonderland theme.

Alice’s Tea Party will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 8, Mother’s Day.

The public is invited to play croquet and do a bean bag toss. They can take a tour through Haney House, with a challenge to spot all of the Cheshire Cats. Make a Mad Hatter top hat, then sit on the veranda and enjoy ice team from T’s – Once Upon a Tea Leaf, and other treats.

There will also be a photographer to take a family portrait as a keepsake.

The cost is $20 per family of two adults and up to four children.

For more information see mapleridgemuseum.org

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge secondary is swinging into spring

READ ALSO: New curator for Maple Ridge art gallery has big plans for patrons

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeMother's DayMuseumPitt Meadows

Previous story
Families celebrate Easter Funday in Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

The Haney House Museum. (Contributed)
Alice’s Tea Party event at Haney House Museum

Photos with the Easter Bunny were a popular attraction at Easter Funday in Pitt Meadows. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Families celebrate Easter Funday in Pitt Meadows

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 17

Tracy Scott (left) and Kat Wahamaa (right) spoke at the Moms Stop The Harm event on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Rally in Maple Ridge calls for safe supply to address overdose epidemic