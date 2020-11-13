All invited to ceremony for lost loved ones in Maple Ridge

St. George’s Anglican Church will be holding two candle-lighting services this year

An annual candle-lighting ceremony to remember those who have passed on in the community before the holiday season will not be stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead St. George’s Anglican Church will be holding two ceremonies this year and live-streaming the event for those who would like to attend from home.

Every year people gather at the church to light candles in memory of loved friends or family members who will be missed during the holidays.

READ MORE: Lighting candles for lost loved ones this holiday season in Maple Ridge

It is a non-denominational event called A Time To Remember.

In addition to candle lighting the evening will include readings and songs.

Photographs of loved ones can be submitted for a slideshow that will be put together by staff at Garden Hill Funeral Chapel.

This year two services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 4 and 7 p.m. at St. George’s Anglican Church, 23500 Dewdney Trunk Road.

People who would like to participate are being asked to pre-register on the church’s website.

Submissions for the slideshow must be mailed in jpeg format to info@gardenhill.ca by Nov. 27.

For more information call 604-463-7722 or email info@ridgemeadowshospice.org.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt Meadows