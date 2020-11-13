St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting a non-denominational candle-lighting evening to remember those that have passed away. (Contributed)

St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting a non-denominational candle-lighting evening to remember those that have passed away. (Contributed)

All invited to ceremony for lost loved ones in Maple Ridge

St. George’s Anglican Church will be holding two candle-lighting services this year

An annual candle-lighting ceremony to remember those who have passed on in the community before the holiday season will not be stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead St. George’s Anglican Church will be holding two ceremonies this year and live-streaming the event for those who would like to attend from home.

Every year people gather at the church to light candles in memory of loved friends or family members who will be missed during the holidays.

READ MORE: Lighting candles for lost loved ones this holiday season in Maple Ridge

It is a non-denominational event called A Time To Remember.

In addition to candle lighting the evening will include readings and songs.

Photographs of loved ones can be submitted for a slideshow that will be put together by staff at Garden Hill Funeral Chapel.

This year two services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 4 and 7 p.m. at St. George’s Anglican Church, 23500 Dewdney Trunk Road.

People who would like to participate are being asked to pre-register on the church’s website.

Submissions for the slideshow must be mailed in jpeg format to info@gardenhill.ca by Nov. 27.

For more information call 604-463-7722 or email info@ridgemeadowshospice.org.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pitt Meadows to celebrate the holiday season in month-long event

Just Posted

The number of newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 rose significantly across the province last week. (Map: Tyler Olsen)
MAP/CHARTS: One of every 178 Fraser South residents has tested positive for COVID-19 the last month

More than 4,000 people have tested positive in Surrey, Langley, Delta and White Rock over the last four weeks

St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting a non-denominational candle-lighting evening to remember those that have passed away. (St. George’s Anglican Church/Special to The News)
All invited to ceremony for lost loved ones in Maple Ridge

St. George’s Anglican Church will be holding two candle-lighting services this year

Ridge Meadows Burrards Lacrosse logo (Special to The News)
Pair of Burrard women earn NCAA lacrosse scholarships

Maple Ridge’s Leona Sinclair and Alexa Ford will take their talents to Oregon and Arizona

A police incident unfolding on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge on Friday morning. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
RCMP and Transit Police swarm near downtown Maple Ridge

Large police response with guns drawn on Friday morning

Lights decorate Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows to celebrate the holiday season in month-long event

Family-friendly event takes place throughout December

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 wave continues with 617 new cases

Lower Mainland restrictions aimed at bending curve down

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. File photo
Lack of oxygen killed Langley seven-year-old, pathologist testifies

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis continues in New Westminster Supreme Court

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

Scouts Canada in B.C. has decided to stop meeting in person because of the rise of COVID cases across the province. (Scouts Okanagan Facebook)
Scouts across B.C. to stop meeting in person as cases surge

A rise in COVID cases across B.C. has Scouts Canada going virtual

B.C. school-related COVID-19 cases show that most students with respiratory symptoms do not have COVID-19, a finding made easier by introduction of simpler tests for children. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Schools, hospitals top B.C.’s COVID-19 protection list

School transmission remains low, community high

Most Read