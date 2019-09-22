Allco Fish Hatchery celebrates 40 in Maple Ridge

The rain didn’t stop the 40th anniversary celebration of the Allco Fish Hatchery during Rivers Day festivities Sunday afternoon.
ARMS president Cheryl Ashlie was the emcee for the official ceremonies to mark the occasion.
Special dignitaries answered a pre-arranged randomly selected question about their fond memories of the Alouette River.
Founding ARMS director Geoff Clayton talked about the Allco Fisheries program and the Fraser Regional Correctional Centre’s partnership with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.
An award was presented by the Director of Oceans and Salmonid Enhancement Program, Brigid Payne, to Fraser Regional Correctional Centre warden Rick Lacroix and deputy warden Racette.
Warden Lacroix and Director Payne unveiled a new interpretive sign for the Allco Fisheries Program and partnership.
The event also featured live entertainment, fishing with the B.C. Drift Fishers Association, entertainer Spandy Andy, the TaDaa Lady with the Nylon Zoo, birdhouse making and other children’s activities, face painting and a variety of environmental exhibitors and food stands.
cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter