A leachianus gecko was on display by the West Coast Reptile Education Society on Sunday for Rivers Day at the Allco Fish Hatchery. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Allco Fish Hatchery celebrates 40 in Maple Ridge

Rain fails to dampen spirits at annual Rivers Day event

The rain didn’t stop the 40th anniversary celebration of the Allco Fish Hatchery during Rivers Day festivities Sunday afternoon.

ARMS president Cheryl Ashlie was the emcee for the official ceremonies to mark the occasion.

Special dignitaries answered a pre-arranged randomly selected question about their fond memories of the Alouette River.

Founding ARMS director Geoff Clayton talked about the Allco Fisheries program and the Fraser Regional Correctional Centre’s partnership with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

An award was presented by the Director of Oceans and Salmonid Enhancement Program, Brigid Payne, to Fraser Regional Correctional Centre warden Rick Lacroix and deputy warden Racette.

Warden Lacroix and Director Payne unveiled a new interpretive sign for the Allco Fisheries Program and partnership.

The event also featured live entertainment, fishing with the B.C. Drift Fishers Association, entertainer Spandy Andy, the TaDaa Lady with the Nylon Zoo, birdhouse making and other children’s activities, face painting and a variety of environmental exhibitors and food stands.

 

A crested gecko from New Caledonia on display by the West Coast Reptile Education Society during Rivers Day festivities at the Allco Fish Hatchery on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Radyn Saed, 3, gets a fishing lesson from Don Pipke of the B.C. Federation of Drift Fishers during Rivers Day festivities at the Allco Fish Hatchery. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS) Radyn Saed, 3, gets a fishing lesson from Don Pipke of the B.C. Federation of Drift Fishers during Rivers Day festivities at the Allco Fish Hatchery. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

ARMS volunteers at their tent on Rivers Day on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Radyn Saed, 3, gets a fishing lesson from Don Pipke of the B.C. Federation of Drift Fishers during Rivers Day festivities at the Allco Fish Hatchery. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Scarlett Kedziora, 3, makes a birdhouse at the Ridge Meadows Recycling tent during Rivers Day festivities on Sunday at the Allco Fish Hatchery. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

