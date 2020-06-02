Alouette River: Fun in the sun

Laid back life along the Alouette River…

With the nice weather that’s upon us this spring, many people are discovering or rediscovering the serenity offered on and along the Alouette River.

Doug Stead shared a few pictures from his Fun In The Sun series taken the other day just east of Harris Road, along the dikes.

He caught pictures of some photographs of swimmers braving the cold water, while others spent their time walking, floating, bicycling, and just sitting around taking in the views.

.

________________________________

BoatingPitt MeadowsSwimming