Alouette River Management Society puts a call out to help build the riparian along South Alouette river

Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) is putting together a planting event to build the riverbank health along South Alouette river.

The event will be in partnership with BC Wildlife Federation and will take place on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The society is now looking for volunteers to help out in the activity where they will be planting native species to help build the riparian along the riverbanks.

“We have lot of native plant species that will help to build up the riparian along the riverbanks that will help provide shade and protection for the salmon and other aquatic species that use and live in the Alouette River,” said Alex Holmes of ARMS.

To RSVP for the event, people can email Holmes at communications@alouetteriver.org by Nov. 5.

