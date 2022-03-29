Amateur Maple Ridge radio club bringing back popular swap meet

HAM lovers have the Maple Ridge Amateur Radio Club spring swap meet to look forward to in May. (Maple Ridge Amateur Radio Club/Special to The News)

HAM enthusiasts from across the Lower Mainland will be converging on Pitt Meadows for the return of the Maple Ridge Amateur Radio Club’s spring swap meet.

The day is going to begin with a pancake and sausage breakfast for a nominal fee.

“This aspect of the swap meet isn’t part of our fund-raising. In fact, we mostly lose money on the breakfast,” read a note on the club’s website. “It’s the social aspect of the swap meet that many of you love, getting together with fellow hams before the event starts, for either coffee and/or a bite. For that reason, despite it losing money, we continue to provide a pre-event breakfast.”

After breakfast, doors will open for HAM fans to peruse a variety of new and gently used radios, computers, gadgets, and other toys. There will also be antiques for enthusiasts to look at.

There will be two presentations. One called Parks on the Air and the second an introduction to 3D printing.

Those who attend will have a chance to win an Icom IC-7100 radio and a ID-4100 radio.

There will also be cash prizes, gift certificates to be had, a raffle, and a 50/50, with a promise of more prizes than ever to be handed out.

General admission is a bit more than in previous years at $10 per person, VIP access $20 per person, and tables $25.

The increase, said the club, is due to rising costs of food, hall rental, and prizes.

The Maple Ridge Amateur Radio Club’s spring swap meet is set to take place from 7:30-12 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, at Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall, 12460 Harris Road.

Parking will be free.

To book a table or for more information contact event coordinator John Mills at 604-812-6733 or email: MRARCswapmeet@outlook.com.

