An evening of dessert and dance in Maple Ridge

The Golden Ears Jazz Band (Facebook/Special to The News)

A dessert and dance event is coming up this Saturday night, Feb. 11, put on by the Garibaldi Secondary Music program.

“Strap on your dancing shoes, get your sweet tooth ready and come out for an enjoyable evening!” is the invitation for the event at the Albion Community Centre (24165-104th Ave.)

The pre-Valentines Day night out will offer live music performed by the Golden Ears Jazz Band and Garibaldi’s junior and senior jazz bands.

There will be a photo booth, desserts to choose from and dancing.

Tickets are $22.63, and are available online.