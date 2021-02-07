Animals on tap for trivia night

Animals are on the agenda for a fundraising trivia night happening later this month.

Maple Ridge Community Foundation holds regular online trivia nights, and one is on the books for Thursday, Feb. 25.

This month’s game is animal themed, and the 13th community challenge comes with the promise of prizes, said the foundation’s business relations manager Brenda Norrie.

“Join us for a family-friendly trivia night all of your friends and family will enjoy, and all for a good cause,” she said.

“Challenge your friends, family, colleagues, and neighbours to a friendly game, while raising funds for the community foundation,” Norrie added.

Since 2000, the foundation has given more than $800,000 in grants to local non-profits that serve the Maple Ridge community and its residents.

“Our trivia night fundraisers help us continue this important work – in a fun, family friendly way,” she said, noting people can sign up ahead of time online. The trivia challenge begins at 8 p.m.

Participants need two devices to play – one to join the Zoom meeting and see the game screen (everyone in the same room can use this one device to view) and another as the gamepad, to answer the questions (each registered participant needs their own).

“Compete as one together as a family, or play individually and challenge each of your family members for bragging rights,” Norrie said.

They will have prizes for the top three scoring participants/teams, and will also have random draws throughout the evening.

