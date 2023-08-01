Annual country fair delights thousands over the weekend in Maple Ridge

Cows were just some of the animals on display as part of the 4-H performances at the 2023 Country Fest event in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Some animals at the 2023 Country Fest event in Maple Ridge adorned unique outfits as part of the entertainment. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Cows were just some of the animals on display as part of the 4-H performances at the 2023 Country Fest event in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News) David Ingram (centre) was the winner of the first blueberry pie eating contest at the 2023 Country Fest celebration in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

The Albion Fairgrounds were packed all weekend with farm animals – and those of the human variety – for the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest

“We were blown away,” exclaimed fair manager Tina Kirkpatrick of the amount of people who attended this year.

“We’re definitely back to pre-COVID numbers,” she laughed.

It’s difficult for Kirkpatrick to judge just exactly how many people were at this years fair because entry is free every year. However, judging by the amount of cars in the parking lot and the amount of people on site, Kirkpatrick estimates between 20,000 to 23,000 attended.

“There was just people everywhere all the time,” she said.

And, she said, everybody had a great time.

There were 36 market place vendors and 14 food trucks, all of whom were extremely happy with the event, making record sales.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge embraces its rural roots at Country Fest

Some of them were new too, and they were taken aback by how big the event was, said Kirkpatrick.

Two food vendors walked into the office Monday morning to thank the team for putting on the fair.

“I was really chuffed with that,” said Kirkpatrick.

The heat wasn’t too bad, said Kirkpatrick, noting there was cloud cover Saturday morning before it burnt off. And she didn’t hear any complaints about the heat either.

She said it wasn’t as hot as last year.

ALSO: Seniors converge on fairgrounds in Maple Ridge for Country Fest sneak peek

Parking was by donation to the ANAVETS, the Army Navy and Air Force Veterans #379 in Maple Ridge, and, she said, although they haven’t finished counting the donations, it far exceeded anything they have ever seen in the past.

And not only were people donating before parking their cars, they were donating to the charity on the way out as well.

“Everybody had a ball,” said Kirkpatrick, noting the pony rides were a big hit, the face painting, the miniature horses, and the Wool and Ewe event in the Golden Ears Winter Club were also well attended.

maple ridgePitt Meadows