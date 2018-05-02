Annual show ‘n’ shine at Maple Ridge secondary

Fundraiser benefits 2018 dry grad.

Maple Ridge secondary is hosting its annual Show ‘n’ Shine classic car show at the end of this month to support its 2018 dry grad.

The Show ‘n’ Shine will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the west parking lot at MRSS on May 27.

Trevor Randle, chef instructor at MRSS and dry grad sponsor teacher, expects 80 to 150 classic vehicles to take part, depending on the weather.

“There are so many styles and eras, it is really amazing. There will be hot rods, classic cars and trucks from every decade and even a few new age cars that are supped up. There is really something for everyone,” he said.

“We will also have prizes for various vehicles, so we need lots of community members to come out and choose their favourites.”

The event will also feature a silent auction and 50/50 draws. Vendors will be selling everything from housewares to dye-cast cars.It will also have a concession and music.

All money raised goes to the the 2018 dry grad at MRSS.

The Show ‘n’ Shine has been a dry grad fundraiser at MRSS since 2011. It raises $3,000 to $4,000 a year.

Dry grad starts on Saturday, June 9 at 11:30 p.m., following the prom, and runs until 4:30 a.m.

“It costs a lot to put on a great party for 280 grads,” Randle said. “Parents and grads, on average, raise around $10,000 here at MRSS. These funds go directly to the grads in the form of casino and door prizes.”

Tickets for dry grad generally go for $40 and includes food, games, prizes, photo booth, a hypnotist and more.

“My goal is to get as many grads celebrating their achievement together in a controlled, safe environment,” Randle said.

He added the Show ‘n’ Shine takes a lot of “people power.”

There will be grads, parents and MRSS staff on site all day to set up, register, run the concession, sell tickets, direct traffic and clean up.

One of the parent organizers is Heather Treleaven, who said another, J.R. Saunders, is a car enthusiast who is helping promote the show, as well as manufacturing trophies for the winner, through his employer, Cobotix, which is donating the materials.

“The more community members show up, the more successful we will be,” Randle said.

• Maple Ridge secondary is located at 21911 – 122 Avenue.

