The Wesbrooke residents, from left: Renee Porter, Lorna Temlett and Helga Blankert, along with Ralph Hardy, standing, with flowers donated by anonymous donors that will be handed out at the seniors residence on Sunday. (Contributed)

Anonymous donors give flowers to seniors across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

450 blooms donated to seniors homes

Hundreds of flowers will be brightening the day of seniors across three communities thanks to anonymous donors at a local flower store.

Three different seniors homes in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows , including The Wesbrooke in Pitt Meadows, and a Fraser Health facility in Port Moody have already received 450 blooms from the Westgate Flower Garden after five of the store’s regular customers randomly made cash donations to donate the flowers.

“It’s touching that people came and wanted to be anonymous and donate flowers to senior homes,” said Sandra Taylor, owner of the Maple Ridge flower shop.

“They just touched me deeply when they came in and said, you know, we want to give this amount of money, and can you send flowers,” she said.

The first customer approached Taylor about a couple of weeks ago wanting to donate.

“It was something that they wanted to do,” said Taylor.

Every senior at each of the homes will receive a single flower.

Some of the blooms are carnations, but most are gerbera daisies, said Taylor, because they are a local bloom and, “it just seemed right for me to buy from the growers so there’s a ripple effect”.

A lot of the local growers are struggling right now, Taylor added.

And Taylor wrote out a card for each facility and included the email addresses of the donors in case recipients wanted to send them a note of thanks.

Residents at The Wesbrooke will be receiving their flowers on Sunday during a special Mother’s Day celebration.

The donors gave from the bottom of their hearts, said Taylor, adding that she is really touched by the beauty of the gesture.

 

