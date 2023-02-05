Another Repair Cafe coming to Maple Ridge library

Willow Cale works her sewing machine at the Repair Cafe at an Earth Day event in Maple Ridge. (The News files)

One of the best way to reduce the waste stream is to fix broken items and keep using them.

Repair Cafes have been popular in Maple Ridge, and another one is coming on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Maple Ridge Public Library. These events see people with a little tech savvy, sewing skills, ability with tools and other expertise volunteering to help fix the items people bring in. Broken bicycles, socks, jewelry, stuffed toys, clocks, picture frames and more are diverted from the trash or recycling bin by being made whole again.

Those bringing in the items can learn how to fix them with the help of experienced volunteers who lend a hand.

The next event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library (22470 Dewdney Trunk Road).

There will be another at the Library on March 8, one on April 22 in Memorial Peace Park for Earth Day, and the volunteers are planning more for most months in 2023.

For more information, or to volunteer to help at the event, email leanne@rmrecycling.org, or visit www.mrrepaircafe.ca.