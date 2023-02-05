Willow Cale works her sewing machine at the Repair Cafe at an Earth Day event in Maple Ridge. (The News files)

Willow Cale works her sewing machine at the Repair Cafe at an Earth Day event in Maple Ridge. (The News files)

Another Repair Cafe coming to Maple Ridge library

People can learn to fix their broken stuff at popular event

One of the best way to reduce the waste stream is to fix broken items and keep using them.

Repair Cafes have been popular in Maple Ridge, and another one is coming on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Maple Ridge Public Library. These events see people with a little tech savvy, sewing skills, ability with tools and other expertise volunteering to help fix the items people bring in. Broken bicycles, socks, jewelry, stuffed toys, clocks, picture frames and more are diverted from the trash or recycling bin by being made whole again.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge entrepreneur wins recognition for children’s planners

Those bringing in the items can learn how to fix them with the help of experienced volunteers who lend a hand.

The next event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library (22470 Dewdney Trunk Road).

There will be another at the Library on March 8, one on April 22 in Memorial Peace Park for Earth Day, and the volunteers are planning more for most months in 2023.

For more information, or to volunteer to help at the event, email leanne@rmrecycling.org, or visit www.mrrepaircafe.ca.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge adventurer presents ‘In Search of Wild Places’

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EnvironmentFraser Valley Regional Librarymaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SHARE: Slow flowing currents of the Fraser

Just Posted

Brad Hunt of Maple Ridge said he’s thankful for the Vegas Golden Knights for establishing him as an NHLer. (Contributed)
Video features Maple Ridge NHLer Brad Hunt

Willow Cale works her sewing machine at the Repair Cafe at an Earth Day event in Maple Ridge. (The News files)
Another Repair Cafe coming to Maple Ridge library

Four black belt students from the Maple Ridge Karate Center will be heading to Okisawa, Japan in order to visit the birthplace of karate. (Maple Ridge Karate Center/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Karate Center hosts Nerf battle fundraiser

The water on the Fraser River appears so calm and tranquil, the reflections of the surroundings hardly obscured. Gene Cordoni grabbed this shot from the Haney Wharf, looking west as he suggests “the tide is slowly meandering its frigid waters out towards the open ocean.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Slow flowing currents of the Fraser

Pop-up banner image