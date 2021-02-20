Anti-bullying message being spread at Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows Schools for Pink Shirt Day

Yennadon Elementary students have created a kindness poster campaign. (School District 42/ Special to The News)
Yennadon Elementary students made a series of creative posters for Pink Shirt Day (School District 42/ Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Elementary's Grade 3/4 French Immersion class created cards with encouraging messages, which were distributed to a local care home. (School District 42/ Special to The News)
Inspirational speaker, Michael Bortolotto, will give a virtual presentation to students at Whonnock Elementary for Pink Shirt Day, Feb. 24. (Michael Bortolotto/ Special to The News)Inspirational speaker, Michael Bortolotto, will give a virtual presentation to students at Whonnock Elementary for Pink Shirt Day, Feb. 24. (Michael Bortolotto/ Special to The News)

While bullying is not just an issue for children, setting the example that the behaviour is not to be tolerated is best done while people are young.

Many local schools are participating in initiatives that promote kindness among their students for Pink Shirt Day, which is coming up on Feb. 24.

Maple Ridge Elementary’s Grade 3/4 French Immersion class created pinwheel heart cards with encouraging messages that were distributed to a local care home.

A creative poster campaign was also undertaken at Yennadon Elementary, which focused on kindness.

Grade 1 to 3 students will get to hear from inspirational speaker, Michael Bortolotto.

READ MORE: Hearts of inspiration commemorate Pink Shirt Day in Maple Ridge

Bortolotto was born with cerebral palsy, and has been a motivational speaker for 34 years.

He focuses on kindness, friendship, and being open-minded, and has inspired many during thousands of speaking engagements across North America.

Since Pink Shirt Day started, he has been a much-coveted guest at schools for his positive approach, and inspirational story of overcoming challenges.

The Whonnock classes will be treated to a Zoom presentation Bortolotto will give virtually from his home in Nanaimo.

“I always want people to succeed in their lives,” he said.

“So I speak about being a positive rebel. I encourage them to rebel. Not against society, but against their negative thoughts.”

Bartolotto explains how he was able to turn a weakness into a strength.

“One of the really awesome things is I work using my voice,’ he said. The act of speaking can be quite difficult for people with cerebral palsy, which affects muscle control all over the body.

“My speech used to be one of my detriments, and now I use it as one of my assets.”

Because he takes his time to enunciate his words, so he is understood, listeners often pay attention to what he says, Bortolotto pointed out.

“People have to focus their attention on me,” he said.

The most important part of the job is the acknowledgement he receives from his audience.

“If I can get one student to change their thoughts in the half an hour I’m speaking, then I’ve been successful.”

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Educationmaple ridgePink Shirt DayPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Virtual ceremony for missing and murdered women in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation’s Spotlight Series on Duck is a multi-faceted educational tool for high school culinary arts students. (Kezia Nathe/ Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry)
Educational tool for B.C. high school culinary arts students puts spotlight on duck

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation launches multi-faceted Spotlight Series on Duck

Yennadon Elementary students have created a kindness poster campaign. (School District 42/ Special to The News)
Anti-bullying message being spread at Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows Schools for Pink Shirt Day

Whonnock Elementary will be inspired to be kind by Michael Bortolotto

(Trailforks.com/Special to the News)
Maple Ridge city hall looks at improvements to Thornhill trails

Creation of a new Thornhill Grind pitched by staff

Julie Penner (left) and Janet Woyke, librarians with the Fraser Valley Regional Library in Chilliwack, have filmed a video storytime for Anti-Bullying Day (Feb. 24) where they read ‘When We Are Kind.’ (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Fraser Valley librarians share storytime video about kindness for Anti-Bullying Day

Two Chilliwack librarians will talk about being kind to people of all ages and abilities

Yvonne Desabrais, organizer of the Memorial March for Missing and Murdered Women in Maple Ridge, honoured the day virtually this year. (Yvonne Desabrais/Special to The News)
Virtual ceremony for missing and murdered women in Maple Ridge

March put off this year because of COVID-19 pandemic

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Film available on Amazon Prime explores expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday to Mount Waddington

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

New South Surrey-developed app makes connecting to entertainment and service providers much easier for seniors. (file photo)
South Surrey residents’ user-friendly app makes connectivity easier for seniors

Stayhome–Living simplifies accessing a wide range of entertainment and services

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family of Riley Stevens, who suffers from a rare condition called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia. (Contributed photo)
GoFundMe campaign aims to help family of young White Rock boy with rare condition

‘He has been through so much already in his short life,’ says mother

Framed photos of Travis Selje and other items fill the top of a dresser in his bedroom. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Accused’s neurologist in fatal Surrey crash trial says epilepsy can bring on amnesia

Surrey woman being tried for traffic crash that killed Surrey teen testified she has no memory of the crash and believes a seizure caused it

Chilliwack school board trustee Barry Neufeld at the board’s last meeting before the Oct. 20, 2018 election. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress file)
Chilliwack man files lawsuit asking judge to remove Barry Neufeld as school trustee

Peter Lang points to Neufeld’s violation of the School Act for disclosing in camera meeting info

Most Read