An anxiety workshop for mothers is being held in Maple Ridge on Wednesday.

Behaviour analyst Nate Searle, a senior associate at the ABLE Developmental Clinic and registered autism service provider, will be hosting the workshop that will provide mothers with the tools to make purposeful changes in their life to be able to see their anxiety as a tool and not as a hindrance.

Topics that will be covered include what is anxiety, how anxiety is a universal condition even if we don’t know we have it and how to cope and grow through anxiety.

Searle believes anxiety is an issue for the human race.

“We have an epidemic of anxiety that is creeping up and it is slowly stealing our lives and motivating us into like deep levels of addictive behaviour,” said Searle.

So is anxiety an issue for moms?

“There is a period of time where you get really get stuck at home doing a lot of primary care for these young children and you create these habits that kind of exasperate issues that the population already has and it’s overwhelming,” he said.

Searle says that anxiety creates a lot of fear and avoidance and it creates a lot of motivation for people to change how they feel inside. The group Moms Gone Wild, he adds, have created a platform for mothers to sit together, work through some of the issues and go out to try new things.

“Belly dancing isn’t necessarily going to change somebody’s life, but if I can walk through that experience and talk to other people and learn about my own self in that place, then I can take it back and can deal with some of that relationship stuff that’s creating anxiety in my life. Or I can deal with parenting stuff that’s creating anxiety in my life. And when I have some of those feelings of shame and anxiety and inadequacy, I have a framework to kind of deal with them,” he said.

The event is being hosted by the group Moms Gone Wild and is free including free childcare provided by Little Willows Early Learning and Childcare Centre at 22328 119 Ave. in Maple Ridge. To register for childcare contact Reaghan at reaghan@littlewillows.ca or call 604-787-7501.

The workshop takes place at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 at Burnett Fellowship, 20639 123 Ave. in Maple Ridge.

The church can accommodate 400 people and so far 350 people have registered.

To register for the event go to momsgonewild.ca.