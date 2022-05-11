Application deadline for Maple Ridge legion bursaries approaching

Branch 88 will be handing out six grants worth $2,000 and one $5,000 for post-secondary education

The deadline for six grants that will be handed out to qualifying candidates for post-secondary school is fast approaching.

Six grants valued at $2,000 each will be handed out, plus one special memorial bursary worth $5,000 for post secondary education for one exceptional student.

Last year there were 16 applicants for the bursaries.

Lesley Nantel with Branch 88 explained how the legion enjoys supporting youth in the community and the grants are much sought after given the high cost of post secondary education.

Eligibility for legion bursaries are based primarily on the student’s family financial situation, explained Nantel, as well as the student’s academic standing and contributions to student and community life.

Bursaries will only be awarded to residents of Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows and the student must be attending a college or university in B.C..

Applications, including letters of reference and a statement from the student stating goals and aspirations, must be received by 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.

Complete applications can be returned to: Royal Canadian Legion – 12101 224th Street, Maple Ridge.

Applications can be found at legion88.com under Legion Info.

