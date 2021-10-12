ARMS and Lower Mainland Green Team asking help removing invasive plants

Event to take place at Reg Franklin Park in Maple Ridge

The event will take place on Oct. 16 from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. (The Lower Mainland Green Team photo/Special to The News)

Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) is partnering with Lower Mainland Green Team to get rid of some invasive plants in a park in Maple Ridge.

The two groups are organizing a weeding activity to get rid of invasive plants, specifically the Himalayan Blackberry from the Reg Franklin Park in Maple Ridge on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Himalayan Blackberry is a highly invasive plant which is difficult to control as it forms impenetrable thickets, spreads aggressively and negatively impacts wildlife, recreation, and native plants.

ALSO READ: Local makes 100 cards of gratitude for Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation

The event is looking for volunteers to come join in removing the invasive species. No experience is needed to participate however, those attending will need to bring a rain jacket in case it rains, a refillable water bottle, their own gardening gloves, tools, safety glasses, a mask and wear clothes that they don’t mind dirtying.

Organizers will provide gloves, tools, safety glasses if attendees don’t have their own, and some refreshments and a thank you gift at the end, donated by a local business.

To register for the event, people will need to RSVP at: https://bit.ly/3v63iWG

ALSO READ: Rivers Day sees 70 attendees at the Allco Park in Maple Ridge