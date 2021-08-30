ARMS and volunteers to dismantle rocks

To work towards course correction after several community members moved around rocks

Moving around rocks disrupts the waterbed and could harm the salmonoids. (John Dale/Special to The News)

Despite the Alouette River Management Society’s (ARMS) warning to not move rocks in the rivers, many people visiting the Alouette have been doing just that, prompting the society to work towards course correction.

The society has put together a Rock Pool Dismantling event along the south Alouette river, said Alex Holmes of the society.

“We are focusing on the worst area, the North end of 228th Street,” said Holmes, adding that awareness about the work that is being done, and why it is being done is really important.

ARMS has put together a group of volunteers to work on the rock pool dismantling which will take place on Aug. 31.

According to Holmes, ARMS has been seeing people create rock pools in the river. This prompts the water to stop flowing, can heat the water up to bath temperatures, which is great for hanging in the river, but deadly for any salmonid species.

Moreover, while moving rocks and disturbing the waterbed is dangerous for the salmon species, it is also prohibited to disturb, alter, or destroy fish habitat (HADD) under the Fisheries Act.

ARMS has been trying to create awareness around this issue of rock pools for a while, and this year, with the heat wave and the late return of sockeye, they are taking an even stronger stand on the issue, and will now be working to restore the heavily hit area on the river.

Anyone with any questions or concerns, can connect with Holmes at communications@alouetteriver.org.

