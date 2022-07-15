Alouette River Management Society will organize a cleanup in Brickwood Park. (ARMS/Special to The News)

ARMS cleaning up Maple Ridge park on Saturday, invites volunteers

Cleanup and fun events at Brickwood Park for Canada’s Parks Day

The Alouette River Management Society is inviting volunteers to take part in a community litter cleanup event, to help commemorate Parks Day.

ARMS, a conservation group based in Maple Ridge, will be set up at Brickwood Park between noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“Not only will we be doing a clean up, we will also have some fun games to play, and lots of information about how you can keep the clean rolling!” said the ARMS Facebook page.

Brickwood Park is located at 11579 225th Street, near the Haney Bypass.

Canada Parks Day is the third Saturday in July, and aims to provide citizens with an opportunity to participate in fun, educational and family-oriented events at parks and historic sites across Canada.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

