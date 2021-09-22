ARMS needs helping hands for river day

Seeks volunteers for activities before, and on the day of the event

This year’s Ridge Meadows Rivers Day celebration will be held on Sept. 26 at Allco Park. (ARMS/Special to The News)

Alouette River Management Society (ARMS), is looking for volunteers to help out during the rivers day event.

The society is hosting the 28th Annual Ridge Meadows Rivers Day on Sept. 26 at Allco Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event that will be held to mark and celebrate the world and the B.C. rivers, will be needing volunteers. ARMS is seeking folks to come help out on the day of the event, as well as for a few activities before hand.

Volunteers would be needed for activities such as building bird houses and helping children who attend build chickadee boxes during the event, prepping Salmon story bags, Salmon story making station where they will help those who wish to build a salmon story key-chain during the event, face painting, Adopt-A-Block member information, set-up and take down support, putting up signs leading to the event and removing them at the end of day, beekeeper assistant and some volunteers for the check-in tent.

Those interested in volunteering can contact ARMS’ Alex Holmes at communications@alouetteriver.org.

This year, the society is doing an RSVP system and has a limited availability of 50 individuals.

To RSVP to the event, community members can visit the ARMS website at website www.alouetteriver.org.