ARMS offers pollinators program this Sunday

Alouette River Management Society will offer education about pollinators this Sunday at Maple Ridge Park. (Colleen Kelly Newton/Special to The News)

The Alouette River Management Society is hosting an educational event this spring that will focus on pollinators this Sunday.

The event titled Bees, Butterflies, Beetles and Birds will be held at Maple Ridge Park on April 10 from noon to 2:30 p.m.

The group is focusing on local pollinators as they are emerging for the start of spring. Learning what our local bees, butterflies, beetles, and birds need is halfway to helping them pollinate and succeed in their life cycle, says the group.

There will some fun activities for participants, including seed bomb making.

ARMS runs the Alouette Pollinator project, which focuses on connecting with the community, and creating more areas throughout Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows where pollinators can forage.

The best way to help is by having a large garden of native plants, with a diverse blooming schedule.

The project works with School District 42, the City of Maple Ridge and local community groups to promote engagement and learning around pollinator species, their importance for our ecological and food systems, habitat and food sources, issues facing pollinators and simple solutions to create better conditions for native pollinators.

For information, email Marissa at education@alouetteriver.org.

