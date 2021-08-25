ARMS hoping to raise awareness through the rivers day event. (Alex Holmes/Special to The News)

ARMS to host Ridge Meadows Rivers Day in September

Society to limit attendance due to the pandemic

Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) is hosting this year’s Ridge Meadows Rivers Day on Sept. 26.

ARMS’ Alex Holmes told The News, that marking and celebrating the world and B.C. River’s Day focuses on bringing public awareness to local rives and waterways globally and in the province, from conservation and protection of those waterways, to the key role they hold in all communities.

“It helps bring attention to the threats that our local rivers face, including the impact to native species found within the riverways. It celebrates rivers all around the globe and showcases how important they are too us and how we can help keep them healthy for future generations,” she said.

“We are hosting this year’s Ridge Meadows Rivers Day in Allco Park September 26 2021. We will have some local exhibitors attending as well as groups that are focused on the use and protection of the Alouette River,” she said.

The society will be doing an RSVP system this year as they want to limit the number of people attending the event, keeping in mind that the world is still going through a pandemic.

“We have limited availability of 50 individuals this year. The event is free to attend, there will be some activities or goods for purchase by donation at the event. The event is always help on the fourth Saturday of the month,” said Holmes.

To RSVP to the event, community members can visit the ARMS website at website www.alouetteriver.org.

If there are any questions, they can reach out to Alex at communications@alouetteriver.com.




