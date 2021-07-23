ARMS undertakes Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows community clean-ups

The Maple Ridge clean-up saw few people, but Alexandra Holmes with ARMS said that “small but effective that’s how we like to do it.” (Alexandra Holmes/Special to The News)

The Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) undertook two community clean-ups, one in Maple Ridge and one in Pitt Meadows this week.

On July 21, the organization held a clean-up at the Harry Hooge Park in Maple Ridge, and later on July 22, they held another clean-up, this time at the Bonson Park in Pitt Meadows. The clean-up events were an hour and a half long in the morning, and saw around four to 10 people between the two events.

For the Pitt Meadows clean-up, kids from the Wild and Wonderful daycare participated with their bags and little tongs to pick up trash from the park and street corners. Summer student Elise, along with ARMS staff Alexandra Holmes and Dave participated in the clean-up as well.

The clean-ups were part of the organization’s adopt-a-block program. The idea behind the adopt-a-block program is to encourage community engagement, promote proper waste disposal, build neighbourhood relationships, and ensure a cleaner, healthier city.

Kids from the Wild and Wonderful daycare participated in the clean-up in Pitt Meadows, alongside summer students and staff of the ARMS. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

