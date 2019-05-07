Art studio tour on Mother’s Day

(THE NEWS/files) Tour indoor and outdoor learning spaces on Mother’s Day, including the Bell-Irving Hatchery.

Celebrate Mother’s Day in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows with a tour, either art or the environment.

The 21st annual Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour is on Sunday, May 12. Visit more than 40 artists and art groups in 27 studios, galleries and host businesses in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

“This year’s tour includes potters, painters, jewellers, furniture-makers, and sculptors who bring colour and vitality to our communities,” say organizers.

“The art studio tour is a fabulous way to experience their work in person, learn how they create their art, ask questions, and purchase unique and beautiful pieces directly from the maker.”

The tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On the tour, artists from the communities open their studios to the public.

“With about 1,500 visitors each year, its continuing success has made it an annual tradition.”

While the composition of the group changes from year to year, expect to see paintings in all media, functional pottery, ceramic sculptures, jewelery, sculpture, paper arts, functional art, mosaics, and more.

“There is a lot of talent in this community.”

The free event is made possible by the cooperative efforts of participating artists.

“We are pleased to be building on the success of previous years and hope you’ll enjoy the experience as much as we do,”

Every year the tour features a number of new artists and studios, as well as past favourites.

“Each artist looks forward to seeing you during the tour and having the opportunity to talk with you and to display and demonstrate his or her art.”

• For more information about the artists and studios involved, visit https://artstudiotour.ca/artist/.

Animal mothers:

The Kanaka Creek Watershed Stewardship Centre is hosting an open house on Mother’s Day, examining parenting techniques of animal moms.

“Amazing Animal Moms – mom’s the word as we examine parenting techniques of several different species, from devoted mother bears to young garter snakes that are independent from birth,” says KEEPS.

“Check out displays and presentations at these themed open houses. Tour indoor and outdoor learning spaces including the Bell-Irving Hatchery, ‘Roof to Creek’ stormwater management system and wetlands.”

The free event is presented by the Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society (KEEPS), for all ages, 1-4 p.m. in Kanaka Creek regional Park, 11450 – 256th St, Maple Ridge.

• Contact: 604-432-6359.