Artist in Residence wanted for Maple Ridge

Successful applicant will live and work at the Fern Crescent residency

The Fern Crescent residency in Maple Ridge. (City of Maple Ridge website/Special to The News)

The deadline is coming soon for the City of Maple Ridge call out for an Artist in Residence.

It is an opportunity for a professional artist to be able to create their artwork in a live/work house in the city.

The successful applicant will live in the community at the Fern Crescent residency for a term of three years starting in the winter of 2023 and work on culture-based community engagement projects and place-making activities, for a minimum number of hours per year, in exchange for the studio space and housing.

The post is being vacated by current artist in residence Natali Leduc who contributed: the A-Maze-A-Tron 2200, a sculptural edible maze on the lawn of the Fern Crescent residency, made with vegetables, herbs, and edible flowers grown into the maze walls; The Little Library of What – a project where participants had the opportunity to write, illustrate, and bind a book before sharing it with the community; and the Pumpkinotron 440, a giant display of cosmic-themed illuminated pumpkins that were part of the Celebrate the Night festivities in October.

Fern Crescent Residence is on the boundary between east Haney and the Silver Valley neighbourhood areas. It is located by the bank of the Alouette River, and is surrounded by wilderness and hiking trails.

READ MORE: Final year of Pumpkinotron to begin Oct. 22

RELATED: City’s artist-in-residence turns Maple Ridge community members into published authors

The house itself is described by the city as an older, unfurnished home, about 2,500 square feet in size. It has four bedrooms, a living room, a family recreation room, three washrooms, a laundry room, storage room, and a garage that could be used as a workshop, or for a rehearsal space.

Located beside the Lapidary Club building, part of the lawn area will be a shared space for overflow parking for guests and participants at both buildings.

Occupancy is limited to four to six people, including children.

Canadian artists and artist teams working in any artistic/cultural discipline are being invited to submit an Expression of Interest application to the city.

The deadline for application submissions is Friday, Dec. 2.

The Fern Crescent residency is located at 23740 Fern Crescent.

To apply or for more information go to mapleridge.ca/1511/Call-for-Submissions.

artistmaple ridge