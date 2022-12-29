The City of Pitt Meadows has a call out for artists for a temporary pop-up gallery. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

The City of Pitt Meadows has a call out for artists for a temporary pop-up gallery. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Artists needed for Pitt Meadows pop-up gallery

The new space will be temporary until the relocation of the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery

The City of Pitt Meadows has a call out for artist for a pop-up gallery.

While the city’s art gallery is relocated from the corner of Harris Road and ……, to the Civic Centre – a move that is expected to take until mid-2023 – a pop-up space is being opened up to feature a local artist each month.

A display case located in the City Hall lobby will feature the art, both three dimensional and two dimensional, for four weeks at a time. During this time the artwork will be showcased and available for sale, facilitated by the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery.

Chosen artists will be responsible to determine what pieces of their work can fit into the space and provide display stands, if needed. They will also be responsible for the set-up and take-down of their artwork on the specified dates that are on the city website.

The display case has three shelves and will be locked at all times during the exhibition.

READ: Pitt Meadows councillors favour moving art gallery to civic plaza

ALSO: New curator for Maple Ridge art gallery has big plans for patrons

Staff will provide labels for the artwork, and an artist biography, located inside the display, and marketing for the exhibition.

A virtual gallery will be on display on the website.

Artists can find applications on the city’s website at: pittmeadows.ca/arts-culture-heritage/pitt-meadows-art-gallery/call-artists-submissions and the completed forms with supporting documents can be emailed to the city at pmag@pittmeadows.ca or dropped off at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre, 12027 Harris Road, Attn: PMAG.

For more information call 604-460-6754.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge Christmas convoy event rescheduled

Just Posted

The City of Pitt Meadows has a call out for artists for a temporary pop-up gallery. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Artists needed for Pitt Meadows pop-up gallery

Part of a notice posted to the Friends In Need Food Bank location informing clients the facility is closed until the new year. (Special to The News)
Food bank in Maple Ridge still helping people in emergencies despite holiday closure

Tim Renaud (middle-left) will be playing with his band Blackthorn at the Family Ceilidh on Dec. 30 at Winter Celebrations 2022. (Sue Renaud/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge musician closes out annual Winter Celebrations festival

Karina LeBlanc doing work for UNICEF. (Facebook/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge’s Karina LeBlanc named to Order of Canada