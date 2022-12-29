Artists needed for Pitt Meadows pop-up gallery

The new space will be temporary until the relocation of the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery

The City of Pitt Meadows has a call out for artists for a temporary pop-up gallery. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

The City of Pitt Meadows has a call out for artist for a pop-up gallery.

While the city’s art gallery is relocated from the corner of Harris Road and ……, to the Civic Centre – a move that is expected to take until mid-2023 – a pop-up space is being opened up to feature a local artist each month.

A display case located in the City Hall lobby will feature the art, both three dimensional and two dimensional, for four weeks at a time. During this time the artwork will be showcased and available for sale, facilitated by the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery.

Chosen artists will be responsible to determine what pieces of their work can fit into the space and provide display stands, if needed. They will also be responsible for the set-up and take-down of their artwork on the specified dates that are on the city website.

The display case has three shelves and will be locked at all times during the exhibition.

READ: Pitt Meadows councillors favour moving art gallery to civic plaza

ALSO: New curator for Maple Ridge art gallery has big plans for patrons

Staff will provide labels for the artwork, and an artist biography, located inside the display, and marketing for the exhibition.

A virtual gallery will be on display on the website.

Artists can find applications on the city’s website at: pittmeadows.ca/arts-culture-heritage/pitt-meadows-art-gallery/call-artists-submissions and the completed forms with supporting documents can be emailed to the city at pmag@pittmeadows.ca or dropped off at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre, 12027 Harris Road, Attn: PMAG.

For more information call 604-460-6754.

Pitt Meadows