Artists, performers entertaining in Pitt Meadows parks

City of Pitt Meadows has started Artists in our Parks. (The NEWS/files)

Musicians, visual artists, and performers will be entertaining in local Pitt Meadows parks this summer through the Artists in our Parks program.

Artists in our Parks program was first launched in 2017, giving exposure to local musicians, painter, actors, dancers, and other performers, allowing them to show their craft in local parks.

The program is meant to encourage community building and entice residents to enjoy their local park.

All pop-up events will be open for those of all ages to enjoy.

For artists who would like to participate, permits will be available until Oct. 30. There will be a $25 permit fee and certain parks will have a maximum number of permits issued per season.

A permit is requires as only one or two musicians will be able to perform at the same time, depending on the location, and the city wants to make sure there is no conflict with other large events and that each artist’s work is best suited for that particular park.

The city’s parks recreation, and culture department reserves the right to refuse a permit based on the goals of the program.

Those interested in participating can contact the city at 604-460-6754 or email artsandculture@pittmeadows.ca.

Go to pittmeadows.ca/arts-culture-heritage/artists-our-parks to fill out an application.

