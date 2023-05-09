Artists showcase work at weekend tour in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

More than 100 artists taking part in event on Mother’s Day weekend

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour takes place May 13 and 14. (Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour website/Special to The News)

More than 100 artists across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be showcasing their artwork at the 2023 Art Studio Tour taking place this weekend.

The free tour is self guided and will take guests from urban areas to rural areas in both communities where they will have a exclusive opportunity to meet local artists at 31 different locations and see what they do.

This years tour is the largest Art Studio Tour in the event’s history.

At some of the locations guests will even get to step inside the artist’s studios for demonstrations.

One-of-a-kind pieces will be available to purchase.

This years tour includes pottery, jewelry, sculpture, textiles, photography, painting, woodwork, furniture, and stained glass.

And, for the first time, the new Albion Community Centre in Maple Ridge will be host to 10 artists who work in a variety of mediums.

In Pitt Meadows, historic Heritage Hall will also be hosting two artist groups who are promising to offer a unique tour experience.

A full list of the artists and an interactive map of the tour is available at artstudiotour.ca.

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour takes place from 10-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14.

