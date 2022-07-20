There will be a free open art session tonight in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Artists welcomed to free drop-in event in Pitt Meadows

Open Art Studio is for all artists from beginners to experienced

Experienced and would-be artists are invited to drop by the Open Art Studio on Wednesday, July 20 from 6-9 p.m. at the South Bonson Community Centre.

The Open Art Studio is a self-directed, drop-in event that welcomes all artists, from beginners to the more accomplished – everyone who is passionate about the visual arts, and wants to work, learn, share and engage with other like-minded people in the community.

Artists are asked to bring their own supplies, and to not share with others as a safety precaution against COVID-19. Tables and chairs will be provided. Set-up and clean-up is expected by those who attend. Space is limited to 12 artists per session, one artist per table. Other Covid-19 safety measures will be posted inside the room.

The space is offered twice a month by the City of Pitt Meadows, and some sessions will include feature artists, who will offer one-hour workshops, followed by two hours of open studio time where they will remain to answer questions.

For a full schedule, which runs into December, see pittmeadows.ca

