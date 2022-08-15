Arts centre in Maple Ridge retains title sponsor

Morningstar Single Family Homes has been the title sponsor four years in a row

Steven Page will be performing at The ACT in Maple Ridge at the end of September. Tickets are on sale now for the show. (JD Scarcliff/Special to The News)

Morningstar Single Family Homes renewed their title sponsorship at the ACT for their fourth year in a row – at $10,000 per year.

“It is The ACT’s highest level of sponsorship and encompasses the entirety of everything we do at the centre,” said executive director Curtis Pendleton.

All sponsorships at The ACT support programs and outreach efforts, said Pendleton, especially now, as the ACT continues to recover their operations and audience.

“Morningstar has been an incredible and committed partner with us for the benefit of the arts and culture in Maple Ridge. They understand that more than an ‘amenity’, a vibrant arts landscape is vital to the fabric of the community,” she added.

With a new season starting on September 30, the overriding goal for Pendleton this year is to, “entice people back to the live performances they love by offering a ‘don’t miss’ line up of recognized artists, engaging productions and a wide variety of theatre, dance music, variety and holiday shows.”

READ MORE: Canadian music icon Steven Page kicks off fun at The ACT on Sept. 30

ALSO: Maple Ridge signs three-year deal for operation of The ACT

Arts Council to receive operating grant of $788,000 in 20

And, she said, after more than two years of programming in and around the pandemic, and they are ready for just about anything.

“We know how to keep people as safe as possible in our facility,” she said, with lots of space and a top notch ventilation system.

“With the COVID numbers going down currently, we are confident that most people are eager to get on with their lives, learning to live in a new environment,” she said.

For more information about the upcoming season go to theactmapleridge.org.