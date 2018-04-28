Marilyn and Judy of the Whonnock Spinners and Weavers display their crafts at the Maple Ridge Library on Saturday to promote the Art Studio Tour. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Arts Studio Tour celebrating 20 years with events

Public art displays at Maple Ridge libary Saturday

Over the past 20 years, the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour has grown and thrived.

Run entirely by artist volunteers, with support from community partners and funders, the tour showcases artists in both communities. Its signature event is a self-directed tour of artist studios over the Mother’s Day weekend, where 40 artists and artist groups invite the public into 25 studios and host businesses to experience first-hand how and why they create their work.

To celebrate its 20th Anniversary, the Art Studio Tour is hosting a series of community events, as well as inviting the community to participate in a public art project supported by a grant from the City of Maple Ridge. The theme is “discover the artists in your neighbourhood” and everyone is welcome.

The 20th anniversary events include:

Until April 29: Preview art show at the Maple Ridge Public Library

April 28, 1-4 p.m. at the 20th anniversary celebration at the Maple Ridge Public Library, there will be a ‘Faces over Fences: Discover the Artists in Your Neighbourhood!’ public art project and enjoy artist demonstrations, cake and refreshments.

May 4, 7-9 p.m. Opening reception for tour artists exhibition at the new Pitt Meadows Art Gallery

May 4-31: A month-long exhibition of Tour Artist’s work at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery

May 12 & 13: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: 20th Anniversary Art Studio Tour. Visit 40 artists and artist groups in 25 studios and host businesses in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. Artstudiotour.ca for maps and details.

Sept 29: Culture Days at the Maple Ridge Public Library with artist demonstrations and see the finished ‘Faces over Fences’ public art installation

As always, the tour includes artists working in a wide range of media, from painting, jewellery, pottery, glass, textiles, drawing, and music to sculpture and furniture design.

Tour brochures are available from the artists, at local libraries and select retail outlets around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

