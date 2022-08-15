Arts to invade Maple Ridge park

Free community event will have dance and theatre performances

Summer Happenings continues until Friday, Sept. 2. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

A celebration of arts in the community will be taking place in Maple Ridge on Wednesday.

There will be a variety of art forms on display in Memorial Peace Park from visual art displays, to artisan markets, dance, theatre performances, and more – all put on by local artists and community groups.

Every Wednesday and Friday until Sept. 2, the City of Maple Ridge will have live entertainment and activities for the community.

Summer Happenings will also have food trucks at each event.

Out to Lunch Catering will be providing food for Art in the Park.

After Wednesday, only two more activity nights are scheduled to take place: Bounce the Park on Aug. 24, and Family Games Night on Aug. 31.

Art in the Park takes place from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Memorial Peace Park, along 224 Street between Lougheed Highway and Dewdney Trunk Road.

For more information go to mapleridge.ca.

maple ridge