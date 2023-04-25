Animo Battlefield Fight League fighters. (Special to The News)

Autographs by BFL fighters at free event in Maple Ridge

Customer appreciation event being held by Uppercuts Barbershop and Animo Boxing

A free customer appreciation/Cinco De Mayo event is being held in Maple Ridge featuring martial arts demonstrations and a grappling show.

The event is being put on by Animo Boxing and MMA Gym Ltd. along with Uppercuts Barbershop Ltd.

Food trucks will feature Mexican cuisine, and there will be face painting and a bouncy castle.

Martial arts demonstrations will be taking place, along with anti-bullying speeches, and there will be an AVA grappling show.

A live autograph signing by professional Battlefield Fight League fighters, some who can be seen on Ultimate Fighting Championship on Pay-Per-View.

Uppercuts Barbershop will be holding a “cool” hair styles talent show.

The event will be taking place on May 6, starting at 4 p.m. in the parking lot at 22935 Lougheed Hwy., in Maple Ridge.

