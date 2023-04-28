Jhammi-Leigh Gunnarsen started at the Home Show seven years ago when she was 14-years-old helping out with parking. Now she is the student management coordinator and flown in from out-of-town to do the job because of her strong work ethic and her knowledge of the ins and outs of the show. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Jhammi-Leigh Gunnarsen started at the Home Show seven years ago when she was 14-years-old helping out with parking. Now she is the student management coordinator and flown in from out-of-town to do the job because of her strong work ethic and her knowledge of the ins and outs of the show. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Award-winning magician hosts Family Fest for 10th year

Norden the Magician will be performing with his pal, the Great Gordini

Award winning Norden the Magician is back emceeing the Family Fest stage at the Ridge Meadows Home Show, marking 10 years as host.

A hit with children and adults alike, Norden knows how to dazzle the little ones with his amazing magic tricks, but he also knows how to entertain the parents as well.

He is the winner of many awards – boasting that he is the only local magician to win 15 children’s awards, winning back-to-back Comedy Magician of the Year. And, in the 75 year history of the Vancouver Magic Circle, he is the only magician to win the esteemed Golden Rabbit Award two years in a row.

Norden was just voted Canadian Magician of the Year for 2019

“I’ve been doing the Maple Ridge home show since 2013, actually. So I guess this would be the 10 year, minus some COVID years, I guess, in there, that I’ve been the host of the Family Fest Fun Zone and doing magic shows on stage,” said Norden.

Last year and coming back this year he will be hosting the Monster Foam Party.

“Where we have an interactive, fun, bubble-type foam show that goes out for the kids to play in,” he described.

Norden will be performing one solo show at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, and then he will be teaming up with another local magician, the Great Gordini. The pair will be performing in two separate shows, one at 7 p.m. on Friday May 5, and the other at 12 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 – the Norden and Gorden Show.

“Like Pen and Teller, they go back and forth,” explained home show assistant event coordinator, Jhammi Gunnarsen.

The Great Gordini will also be doing a solo show at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

“So, four magic shows and I think we have 16 hours of foam in the fun zone,” said Norden.

Norden was born and raised in North Vancouver, BC. He discovered magic after moving to Burnaby in 1999. There he found the local magic shop, as well as one in Vancouver – and, according to his website, his love for the art began.

Norden performs all over the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley area and has toured the entire province, performing in more than 200 towns, cities and districts across the province.

He has been performing his magic act for more than 20 years.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Home and Garden Showmaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shifting the Story: Challenging Stigma happens at Semiahmoo Library May 6

Just Posted

Norden the Magician and his partner Gordon were a hit with children and adults alike at the Ridge Meadows Home Show Family Festival last year. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Award-winning magician hosts Family Fest for 10th year

B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth helped award 48 recipients working in the correctional field in the province with the Corrections Exemplary Service Medals and Bars. (The News files)
Maple Ridge correctional workers given prestigious provincial award

Dozens of kids from Shine Bright Studio will be performing Seussical the Musical Jr. at the Ridge Meadows Home Show on May 7. (Shine Bright Studio/Special to The News)
Dr. Seuss musical comes to Ridge Meadows Home Show

A traffic collision at Laity Street and Lougheed Highway involving a pedestrian resulted in two vehicles being flipped onto their sides late Thursday morning. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by out-of-control vehicle in Maple Ridge