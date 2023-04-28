Award-winning magician hosts Family Fest for 10th year

Norden the Magician will be performing with his pal, the Great Gordini

Jhammi-Leigh Gunnarsen started at the Home Show seven years ago when she was 14-years-old helping out with parking. Now she is the student management coordinator and flown in from out-of-town to do the job because of her strong work ethic and her knowledge of the ins and outs of the show. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Award winning Norden the Magician is back emceeing the Family Fest stage at the Ridge Meadows Home Show, marking 10 years as host.

A hit with children and adults alike, Norden knows how to dazzle the little ones with his amazing magic tricks, but he also knows how to entertain the parents as well.

He is the winner of many awards – boasting that he is the only local magician to win 15 children’s awards, winning back-to-back Comedy Magician of the Year. And, in the 75 year history of the Vancouver Magic Circle, he is the only magician to win the esteemed Golden Rabbit Award two years in a row.

Norden was just voted Canadian Magician of the Year for 2019

“I’ve been doing the Maple Ridge home show since 2013, actually. So I guess this would be the 10 year, minus some COVID years, I guess, in there, that I’ve been the host of the Family Fest Fun Zone and doing magic shows on stage,” said Norden.

Last year and coming back this year he will be hosting the Monster Foam Party.

“Where we have an interactive, fun, bubble-type foam show that goes out for the kids to play in,” he described.

Norden will be performing one solo show at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, and then he will be teaming up with another local magician, the Great Gordini. The pair will be performing in two separate shows, one at 7 p.m. on Friday May 5, and the other at 12 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 – the Norden and Gorden Show.

“Like Pen and Teller, they go back and forth,” explained home show assistant event coordinator, Jhammi Gunnarsen.

The Great Gordini will also be doing a solo show at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

“So, four magic shows and I think we have 16 hours of foam in the fun zone,” said Norden.

Norden was born and raised in North Vancouver, BC. He discovered magic after moving to Burnaby in 1999. There he found the local magic shop, as well as one in Vancouver – and, according to his website, his love for the art began.

Norden performs all over the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley area and has toured the entire province, performing in more than 200 towns, cities and districts across the province.

He has been performing his magic act for more than 20 years.