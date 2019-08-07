B.C. Day overwhelms river area residents

Editor, The News:

Here we are on the August long weekend, the most dreaded long weekend of the year for residents who live on and around Fern Crescent, held virtual prisoners in their homes by the non-stop traffic going to from Golden Ears Provincial Park and parking all along Fern Crescent to access the Hot Rocks, Cross’s Cabins Park and Maple Ridge Park and of course any access to the Alouette River for tubing.

By 11 a.m., you cannot even walk along Fern Crescent, as the vehicles parked all along it make it impossible.

Many of the tubers we see each day drink their beer, as they pump up their various floating devices then urinate along the side of the road before taking off to the river, only to repeat the ritual when they return, tossing their empties along the side before they leave.

We realize that most are families out to enjoy themselves and do clean up, but the few really ruin it for the rest.

Some of the pictures we have show the alcohol containers picked up in one day, mostly around the Hot Rocks and Cross’s Cabins Park, and another photo shows one of five discarded rafts along the South Alouette River found in one day.

Another photo showed what people faced on B.C Day, by people who visited Sunday.

What is wrong with some people?

They come to these places for the beauty then treat it like a garbage dump.

Doug Stanger

Maple Ridge