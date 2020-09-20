B.C. families financially affected by pandemic eligible for grocery gift cards

A program has been set up to help families in the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley with purchasing food and cleaning supplies. (Submitted image/ Parent Support Services Society of BC)

A relief program has been started for families in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley who have been financially affected by the pandemic.

The Food and Cleaning Product Relief Project is providing vulnerable families with gift cards to support them through these times. The project is being run through the Parent Support Services Society of BC, via the United Way.

It’s open to families with children ages 0-19, whose financial situation has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and could use help to meet their food and other household needs.

They will be distributing gift cards four times until March 31, 2021. Limited quantities of gift cards will be distributed each phase, and it is a first come, first serve basis for all four phases. Re-registration will be needed every time.

To find out if you qualify, call the Parenting Line at 1-877-345-9777 or email office@parentsupportbc.ca. An online registration form is also available by clicking HERE.

