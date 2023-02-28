South Surrey Grade 2 student Zhiji Dong has been honoured by John Hopkins Center for Talented Youth as “one of the brightest students in the world.” (Contributed photo)

B.C. Grade 2 student ‘one of world’s brightest’

Zhiji Dong was among highest scorers in Center for Talented Youth assessment

A South Surrey boy has been honoured as “one of the brightest students in the world.”

According to a news release, John Hopkins Center for Talented Youth honoured Zhiji Dong this month following “exceptional performance on the SAT, ACT, School and College Ability Test, or similar assessment.”

The Center for Talented Youth (CTY) “uses above-grade-level testing to identify advanced students from around the world and provide a clear picture of their academic abilities,” the release explains.

Dong, a Grade 2 student at Southridge School, was among more than 15,300 students from 76 countries who joined CTY in the 2021-‘22 talent search year, it continues, with fewer than 27 per cent of participants qualifying for high or grand honours at the CTY ceremony.

Dong’s scores were among the highest, earning him CTY Grand Honors. The distinction was presented in a virtual ceremony.

“This is not just recognition of our students’ success on one test, but a salute to their love of discovery and learning, and all the knowledge they have accumulated in their young lives so far,” CTY executive director Dr. Amy Shelton said in the release.

“It is exciting to think about all the ways in which they will use that potential to discover their passions, engage in rewarding and enriching experiences, and achieve remarkable things – in their communities and in the world.”

READ ALSO: Assistive devices explored in South Surrey classrooms

According to the release, CTY is a non-profit academic centre of John Hopkins University which “identifies and develops academically talented students in grades 2-12.”

As an honouree, Dong also qualified for CTY’s online program – which offers more courses in everything from mathematics to reading – as well as its on-campus summer program, the release notes.


