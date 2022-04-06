Aloha Life is hosting a babies and toddlers swap meet in Maple Ridge on Sunday. (Aloha Life/Special to The News)

Baby and toddler swap meet coming to Maple Ridge

Event will offer used clothes, toys, books and more

There will be a swap meet for children and baby items this Sunday, April 10 at the Albion Fairgrounds.

The swap meet is being run by the Aloha Life Co, and will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fairgrounds at 23448 105th Ave.

The entrance fee is $2.50, and will offer access to more than 20 tables of gently used clothing, toys, books, puzzles, games, video games and more for babies and kids.

There will be ride-on toys, a Krispy Kreme donuts fundraiser to raise funds for the people of Ukraine, and more.

The cost for vendors is $15 per table, and anyone interested can contact Rima Limkovits at rima.alohalifeco@gmail.com.

Aloha Life is a play and learning studio for families.

